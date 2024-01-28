The pacer initially went unsold in the auction but will now ply her trade alongside some of the biggest names.

In a latest development, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have added a pacer to their squad as a replacement for one of their star batters. Ahead of the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), the RCB franchise have named Proteas speedster Nadine de Klerk as a replacement for England skipper Heather Knight.

The Three Lions star had to pull out of the upcoming WPL 2024 after having to choose between franchise and international cricket. Knight was a part of the RCB after joining the team last season. However, according to an ESPNcricinfo report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that players taking part in the WPL would not be eligible for selection for the first three T20Is against New Zealand.

Although the WPL is scheduled to end on March 17, England’s first T20I against the White Ferns is on March 19 at the University Oval in Dunedin. Earlier, Lauren Bell of the UP Warriorz also withdrew from the WPL, and Chamari Athapaththu, who went unsold, was picked.

RCB replace England batter with South African speedster

The 24-year-old Klerk entered the auction with a base price of INR 30 lakhs but did not secure a buyer but will now play alongside the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and other big names. The South African all-rounder, who bowls medium-fast and bats right-handed, has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

RCB faced challenges in the previous season, failing to reach the playoffs after suffering a five-match losing streak. In the 2024 auction, the team acquired talents including Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, and Shubha Satheesh as they gear up to lift their maiden title.

