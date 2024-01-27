Watch: Former Mumbai Indians star unleashes mad shot for six in SA20 game for Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The ex-MI cricketer has been taking the SA 20 2024 by storm and once again made headlines.

A former Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer has been taking the SA 20 2024 by storm and once again made headlines after hitting an outrageous six. During a fixture between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town, the ex-MI star executed a remarkable unorthodox shot against MI Cape Town skipper Kieron Pollard.

Although the ball was directed towards the stumps, Tristan Stubbs opted for a reverse sweep, sending the ball sailing for a six towards the off-side. Stubbs contributed with a valuable 23 runs from 13 balls, significantly propelling the team to a competitive first innings total.

A week earlier during a match against Durban Super Giants, the Proteas hit a massive sixer that landed on the road.

After joining as a replacement player in IPL 2022 for Mumbai Indians, he has now joined the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The highly rated right-handed batter, who had registered himself at a base price of Rs 50 lakh managed to attract bids only from Delhi Capitals and was sold at his base price.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town highlights

In their first innings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, led by Stubbs' fireworks, posted a score of 175/6. Captain Aiden Markram played a pivotal role, scoring 54 runs off 32 balls, while Tom Abell emerged as the highest run-scorer with a knock of 60 runs from 44 balls. MI Cape Town's bowlers, Nuwan Thushara and Kagiso Rabada each secured 2 wickets, while Kieron Pollard and Thomas Kaber claimed 1 wicket apiece.

Chasing down the target, MI Cape Town lost opener Rassie van der Dussen early for a score of 2 runs. The middle order tried their best but none of them managed to convert it into a big score and eventually succumbed the contest by a narrow margin of 4 runs.

