RCB star asked to play red-ball cricket, to be ignored from T20I team

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) underwent significant changes in their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Before the IPL 2024 auction, the franchise released a total of 11 players and was active in the auction, particularly focusing on a complete overhaul of their bowling unit.

However, in a major addition to their batting firepower, RCB secured big-hitting Aussie Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians in an all-cash trade ahead. But what could spell as bad news for the franchise, Green is currently not being considered in the Australian national side for the shorter format.

With the Aussies set to tour New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and 2-match Test series, the Aussie selectors have asked Green to play Sheffield Shield (Australia's domestic red-ball cricket tournament) and will miss the initial leg against the Kiwis.

With the IPL 2024 and the 2024 T20 World Cup lined up next, it's definitely not a very motivating news for the young all-rounder.

Green can come big for RCB in IPL 2024

RCB secured Green to boost their chances of lifting their maiden IPL trophy. Green has impressed fans and critics alike in his debut IPL season last year.

In his 16 IPL appearances, he has amassed 452 runs with an impressive strike rate of 160.28, achieving a century and two half-centuries. Apart from his ability to score quickly, his batting average of 50.22, coupled with six wickets, underscores his standing as an accomplished all-rounder. His massive century which came in the final group stage fixture for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 is also etched in everyone's memory.

RCB will look to place their bets on Green, who has already given a testament of his prowess to replicate his form from last season and break RCB's jinx.

