'Red ball is my passion' - Discarded Indian pacer after his five-wicket haul in County Cricket

The pacer recently picked up a five-wicket haul in his debut match in County cricket.

Discarded Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut match in County Cricket. While playing for Northamptonshire, Kaul returned figures of 29-7-76-5 to bowl Gloucestershire out for 409 runs in their first innings.

Kaul plays domestic cricket for Punjab and is known to bowl long spells. In his first County stint, he opened the bowling along with Ben Sanderson. Kaul removed Australian international Cameron Bancroft for his first wicket when he dismissed the him for 53.

The right-arm quick kept picking up wickets at regular intervals but found little support from the other end. Kaul removed Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Price, James Bracey, Zafar Gohar, and Josh Shaw in his five-wicket haul.

Siddarth Kaul's first five-wicket haul in County Cricket

Five wickets on his Northamptonshire debut - an instant impact from Siddharth Kaul pic.twitter.com/QBpXyZn1fy — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 11, 2024

His excellent bowling performance enabled Northamptonshire to bowl out the opponents for 409 runs. However, Northamptonshire were bowled out for a meagre 171 runs in their second innings to hand out a huge advantage to Gloucestershire.

Kaul picked up 1-39 in 8.4 overs in the second innings. Despite taking 6 wickets in the match, his team Northamptonshire lost the match by 256 runs. Another Indian, Karun Nair, was also playing for Northamptonshire. Nair was out for a golden duck in the first innings but scored a well-compiled half-century in the second innings.

'Red ball is my passion' - Siddarth Kaul

Red ball cricket is my true passion 🏏!!! JAI MATA DI 🇮🇳🧿🦁!!!



Thank you to whoever clicked this great picture !!! pic.twitter.com/DSQ36f7zRE — Siddharthh Kaul (@iamsidkaul) May 13, 2024

After the completion of the match, Kaul tweeted about his passion for red-ball cricket. "Red ball cricket is my true passion!!! JAI MATA DI! Thank you to whoever clicked this great picture !!!" Kaul tweeted on X.

Siddarth Kaul is a veteran in Indian domestic cricket. He has played 84 first-class games for Punjab and picked up 290 wickets, with the best of 6-27. The 33-year-old has also played 3 ODIs for India but went wicketless. He has also played 3 T20Is and picked up 4 wickets.

Siddarth Kaul has been a part of IPL as well. In his IPL career, he has picked up 58 wickets in 54 games. He was also a part of the famous 2008 Under-19 World Cup winning Indian squad, led by Virat Kohli.

