Reports: Ravindra Jadeja to part ways with Chennai Super Kings soon

Ravindra Jadeja has had no communication with CSK franchise since the end of IPL 2022.

Premier allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to end his longstanding association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL unless something "miraculous" happens over the next few months. Jadeja, reported the Times of India, hasn't been in touch with the CSK franchise since the end of the IPL 2022.

Jadeja seems to have cut all ties with the CSK ownership group and team management from the conclusion of IPL's 15th edition on May 29. As per a TOI report, the veteran India cricketer has had no communication with the Chennai-based franchise.

The report further mentioned that the 33-year-old has kept CSK completely in the "dark" of his future with them, taking no part in any of their on or off-field activities.

Over the past few months, CSK have tended to largely avoid Ravindra Jadeja on social media, making no proper mention of his in any of their feature videos and pictures that they post for their passionate fanbase. The back and forth is being taken as suggestion of a rift between the two parties, with their partnership likely coming to an end ahead of IPL 2023.

CSK and Ravindra Jadeja, a thing of the past?

The bone of contention here seems to be the controversial manner in which Ravindra Jadeja had been stripped of the captaincy of CSK after just eight matches of IPL 2022.

While the franchise's statement mentioned it was Jadeja who urged the great MS Dhoni to return to the helm and allow him to regain focus on playing duties, Jadeja never came up with an official word on the captaincy shuffle.

TOI report said, Jadeja took the captaincy change as an "insult" and decided to sever all connections with CSK as soon as he was out of the IPL 2022 with a rib injury after ten matches. "Since the time he left the team hotel in Mumbai in mid-May, the franchise has been unable to sort out the differences," the report mentioned.

Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter reacts to his breathtaking 174 off 131 balls

While CSK's social media team has shunned Jadeja, the player, too, has deleted all his CSK-related posts over the past few months. He was also the only player missing from CSK's congratulatory video made on Dhoni's birthday on July 7.

Jadeja has been playing for CSK since IPL 2012 and has featured in 142 matches for the four-time IPL champions.