Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter reacts to his breathtaking 174 off 131 balls

Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter Aditi was seen cheering and dancing for her father after his ton for Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his second successive hundred for Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his career-best List A score for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup on Sunday (August 14). The veteran India batter hammered Surrey's hapless attack for an eye-catching 174 off 131 deliveries, featuring 20 fours and 5 sixes.

Hardly ever credited for being one of the most consistent performers in domestic 50-over cricket, Pujara reinforced his pedigree with a match-winning knock at the County Ground in Hove.

The 34-year-old recorded his second consecutive hundred of the tournament for Sussex, having dominated Warwickshire for a scintillating 79-ball 107, which triggered shockwaves around the cricketing world and amused the fans.

Showing improved powerhitting capabilities, Pujara entertained the healthy crowd present at the venue in Hove and in response they gave him the most wonderful round of applause when he returned to the shed following his dismissal.

Also present in the crowd were Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Pooja and his little daughter Aditi, who was seen gleefully dancing and cheering for her father when he walked off the ground with his bat raised high, appreciating the praise from all corners.

Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter cheer over father's ton

Soon after his match-winning effort with the bat, Cheteshwar Pujara took to Instagram and posted a clip where the entire crowd is seen applauding his knock and his daughter dancing inside the pavillion where players' family members were sitting.

Little Aditi danced over and celebrated her father's moment of glory, while he returned to the shed with his bat held high and a look of satisfaction on Pujara's face. Usually very intense, he could afford a grin in that moment.

Pujara has been a picture of dominance since the beginning of his English county stint with Sussex this summer. After grinding attacks into submission in the County Championship, he has taken to the Royal London One-Day Cup like a fish to water.

The right-hander currently stands with 305 runs in the List A competition after five innings, averaging 91.75 with a fantastic strike-rate of 120.72. He had amassed a whopping 1,094 runs from his eight matches of the Championship earlier in the season, with five hundreds and a best of 231.