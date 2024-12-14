News
Revised Session Timings Announced for Brisbane Test After Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain
News
December 14, 2024 - 3:57 pm

Revised Session Timings Announced for Brisbane Test After Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

A total of 98 overs are scheduled to be bowled each day, weather permitting.

Revised Session Timings Announced for Brisbane Test After Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain

The first day of the Brisbane Test Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw rain playing spoilsport, allowing only 13.2 overs to be bowled. After winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first under overcast skies, hoping to take advantage of the conditions.

However, Australia’s openers, Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, batted cautiously and guided their team to 28/0 before rain forced an early end to the day.

India’s pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, struggled to extract much from the wicket during the brief period of play.

Revised Session Timings

To make up for lost time, the schedule for the remaining four days has been adjusted. Play will now start earlier each day, with the following updated session timings (all times in IST):

  • First session: 5:20 AM to 7:50 AM
  • Lunch break: 7:50 AM to 8:30 AM
  • Second session: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
  • Tea break: 10:30 AM to 10:50 AM
  • Third session: 10:50 AM to 12:50 PM (extendable to 1:20 PM if overs remain).

A total of 98 overs are scheduled to be bowled each day, weather permitting.

Weather Concerns Loom Over Remaining Days

With rain forecasted for the remaining days of the Test, further interruptions are expected. This makes it crucial for both teams to make the most of the available playing time.

Day 2 will see McSweeney and Khawaja resuming their innings, while India will aim for early breakthroughs to gain an upper hand in this pivotal third Test of the series.

AUS vs IND
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Brisbane Test

