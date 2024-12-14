‘Nahi Ho Raha Swing, Kahi Bhi Kar Lo’ – Jasprit Bumrah Unhappy With the Lack of Movement With the New Ball in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Earlier, the Indian bowlers were unhappy with the ball and gave it to the umpire to check it, who returned it once the ball passed the gauge.

Jasprit Bumrah was visibly frustrated by the lack of swing with the new ball in the initial phase of the Brisbane Test, and his anger was caught on the stump mic. On the fifth delivery of the fifth over, Bumrah bowled one into Usman Khawaja, and the ball came with an inward angle but was easily negotiated by the batter.

He exclaimed, “Nahi ho raha swing, kahi bhi kar lo (The ball is not swinging, no matter where I pitch it.)” After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first in overcast conditions in order to exploit any movement available in the air, but that didn’t turn out as expected, for there were no major demons.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers were unhappy with the ball and gave it to the umpire to check it, who returned it once the ball passed the gauge. There were no issues with the shape of the ball, but Indian bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj, were sometimes erratic with their lines and lengths.

Also Read: 5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Ball in SMAT 2024

However, they might get more assistance now that the pitch will have some moisture after heavy rain. They might get more movement off the deck, and if the conditions remain overcast, the ball will also swing.

Ah, oh! 😮‍💨



What will #TeamIndia pull out of their armory for the first breakthrough? 🙊#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW only on Star Sports! #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/kAX2Suh557 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

Day 1 washed out after just 13.2 overs due to incessant rain

The first day of the third Test was frustrating for both teams because, despite multiple breaks, only 13.2 overs were possible. The first rain break came during the sixth over of the innings when Mohammed Siraj had to stop his over midway.

After a brief delay, the play resumed and happened for a few overs before the drizzle returned. That break was unending as the rain was relentless, forming multiple puddles.

Eventually, the rain had the final say as the day was called off with just 13.2 overs possible, frustrating everyone. There will be early starts for the remaining days of the game.

However, the forecast isn’t promising for the whole week, so it will be interesting to see how much cricket we see throughout the course of the play. Expect some rapid-fire action since both teams would want to scrape a result.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.