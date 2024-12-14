5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Ball in SMAT 2024

Almost all uncapped IPL players are part of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with some impressing with their superior skillsets.

The IPL 2025 auction saw a number of Indian bowlers getting sold, with different teams grabbing some quality players. While all of them are uncapped, a few have previously featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will bring some experience.

Almost all uncapped IPL players are part of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with some impressing with their superior skillsets. A few were among wickets, but almost everyone showed their expertise with the ball.

We pin down five uncapped IPL 2025 picks who starred with the ball in SMAT 2024.

Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary has been among the biggest positives in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has the joint second-leading wicket-taker, with 15 wickets at an average of 12.93 in six outings, including a four-wicket haul.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again bought him at INR 30 Lakhs in the auction, but he might not start in the first-choice XI. However, his left-arm angle might tempt CSK to use him at some stage, especially at venues where the new ball swings relatively more.

Kumar Kartikeya

Kumar Kartikeya is the joint second-leading wicket-taker in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, snaring 15 wickets at 15.20 runs apiece. He grabbed three wickets thrice and went wicketless only once in the competition.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked him at his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Due to Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, Kartikeya might not start in the initial phase but can come midway through the tournament if one of these two gets injured or the track requires three spinners.

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal is another impressive spinner from this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, who has taken multiple wickets in several innings. He has 14 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 11.57 in seven innings, comprising one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

CSK bought him for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs, which is a good deal. He can be mighty effective on home decks, where his variations will be more penetrative and play as an additional spinner.

Raj Angad Bawa

The talented Raj Angad Bawa took 12 wickets at 19.33 this season, with the best of 3/28. Raj is mostly an all-rounder but showed his bowling skillsets in the competition and ended as Chandigarh’s second-leading wicket-taker.

Mumbai Indians (MI) acquired Raj at his base price of INR 30 Lakhs and will add useful value as an all-rounder. He was previously with Punjab Kings (PBKS) but had only two matches.

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants bought Prince Yadav for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs, but he might not play in the initial matches. However, he showed his capabilities by bowling well in the domestic T20 competition.

Prince dismissed 11 batters at 15.90 runs apiece, with the best of 3/36. He is still raw and has a long way to go, but the 23-year-old has shown he has the required ingredients to be a successful operator in the toughest T20 league.

