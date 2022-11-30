Cameron Green to Delhi Capitals? Ponting openly expresses wish to sign player during Test match broadcast

The Capitals head coach hinted that the franchise may reserve a hefty amount of their purse to try and buy Cameron Green at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting openly admitted the franchise has reserved "fair bit of money" to try and purchase Australia's rising young fast-bowling allrounder Cameron Green at the forthcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Green is expected to attract multiple bids for him at the auction in December and Ponting confirmed the Capitals will definitely be one of the franchises going after him at the auction room.

The legendary former Aussie skipper's comments came during an interval on Day 1 of the Perth Test between the hosts and the West Indies on Wednesday (November 30).

Speaking to Australian coach Andrew McDonald for Channel 7, Ricky Ponting said he wants to quickly shift the conversation with McDonald to the IPL auction coming up and ask him if he knows about the availability of Green at the league next summer in what is essentially a busy season for Australia.

Ponting wants Green at the Capitals

Ponting told McDonald: "I am really interested to have an IPL conversation with you about Cam Green because I have freed-up a fair bit of money at the Delhi Capitals this year."

The great batter turned coach and broadcaster then asked McDonald, his former Aussie teammate, to confirm him whether Green is available to play the IPL 2023 and for how long, considering a quick turnaround in the build-up to the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes in UK.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant responds to criticism: 'My white-ball record is not bad either'

Standing next to Ponting for Channel 7, Damien Fleming, the former Australian fast-bowler, joked "he (Green) is 15 million dollars, there you go". To this, Ponting responded: "he might be".

Ricky Ponting, with his @delhicapitals hat on, couldn't resist asking the Australian coach about Cam Green's IPL availability 😂 pic.twitter.com/DwL82UuArA — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 30, 2022



Green has been carrying a wave of expectations around him before the IPL 2023 mini-auction scheduled in late December, where franchises will look to fine-tune their respective squads mid-cycle after the retention and release process.

A capable fifth-bowling option with powerhitting abilities, Green is likely to attract multiple bidders at the auction if he registers for it. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI), for example, could reserve a hefty sum for him keeping in mind they just parted ways with the now-retired Kieron Pollard and need an adequate replacement, which serves them well for time to come.