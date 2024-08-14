Not Kohli or Rohit, absence of this Indian youngster from Duleep Trophy squads the most concerning

It is surprising that the Indian selectors did not consider him for first-class cricket, given his impressive stats.

The squads for the upcoming season of the Duleep Trophy were named earlier today, which saw the notable exclusion of India veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

However, it was the exclusion of one particular player which is most concerning.

While other India stars like Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Axar Patel etc were listed in the roster, dynamic young batter Rinku Singh's name was nowhere to be found.

Rinku Singh, although has only featured in white-ball cricket for India so far, it was still surprising that the Indian selectors did not consider him in red-ball cricket, given his impressive stats.

Rinku Singh has played 47 First Class matches, amassing 3173 runs at an impressive average of 54.70.

Not only that, former India batting coach Vikram Rathore even spoke about Rinku's potential and his ability to become an all-format batter.

Rinku Singh missed out on a spot in T20 World Cup 2024 too

Rinku Singh has been the victim of poor luck. Following a breakout IPL 2023, Rinku made his India debut on the tour of Ireland T20Is later in August.

Despite promising performances, he failed to get a spot in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year owing to a lack of space.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been prioritised for national commitments.

Fans were eager to see Rohit and Kohli return to domestic cricket after a long absence, but while Bumrah’s workload is being carefully managed, the two will instead take a break of around 40 days. They will rejoin the competition in the home series against Bangladesh next month.

The Duleep Trophy is set to start on September 5 and will be held at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

