'Umeedein to bohot thi': Emotional Rinku Singh's father opens up on his son's 2024 T20 World Cup snub

Runku has already impressed in his limited performances in the India outfit.

The 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June in West Indies & USA, was announced recently. While there were a few interesting calls taken by the Indian management and the selectors, the most surprising one was the omission of big-hitting finisher Rinku Singh.

Runku has already impressed in his limited performances in the India outfit. The 26-year-old batter had showcased his batting prowess and temperament as an explosive finisher for the team.

In just 15 T20I games, Rinku has scored 356 runs including two fifties, striking at a staggering rate of 176 and an astonishing average of 89.

Following the snub, Rinku Singh's father opened up on how the decision has transpired on the cricketer and his family.

ALSO READ: 'Too much favouritism': Former India star lashes out on the selection of this player for T20 World Cup 2024

Rinku Singh's father opens up on his son's snub

A heartbreaking video. 💔



Rinku Singh's father talking about the exclusion of Rinku from the main squad. pic.twitter.com/Q2MuBmx2rp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2024

Speaking in an interview with Bharat 24, Rinku's father Khanchandra Singh said, "Umeedein to bohot thi aur isliye thoda dukh bhi hai. Hum mithai, patakhe laye the, socha that wo 11 mein khelega. (There was hope and that is why there is a bit of sadness. We brought sweets, crackers to celebrate, we thought Rinku would play in the first eleven)."

When inquired about Rinku's current emotional state, his father disclosed that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star is 'heartbroken'. He reached out to his mother earlier to share the news of not being selected for the World Cup squad.

"Uska dil toh tuta hai. Usne apni maa se baat ki aur bataya ki uska naam nahi hai 11 ya 15 mein. Lekin bataya hain ke wo jaa raha hain (He is heartbroken. He spoke to his mother and told her that he was not picked in the 11 or 15. But he also said that he will be travelling with the team," Rinku's father said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.