'Too much favouritism': Former India star lashes out on the selection of this player for T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian squad announced for the mega-event has received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

The BCCI announced the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 yesterday (April 30) which has now received mixed reactions. The Indian management and the selectors took a few interesting calls, some of which have not been well-received by critics or fans.

Analysing the India squad, former India star Krishnamachari Srikkanth was not happy with the selection of a specific top-order batter.

Echoing on the same lines, Srikkanth felt there was 'too much favouritism' involved in the decision when it came to the selection of Shubman Gill.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said,

"Shubman Gill seems to be a delight for the selectors, as they are fine with him regardless of his performance. Even if he fails in Tests, T20s, or ODIs, he will continue playing. He will fail for five consecutive games, and perform in the sixth game, securing his position. This is too much of favoritism."

ALSO READ: Former India star identifies 'weak link' in Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Star spinner set to return to India setup

Speaking about other selections, the batting roster boasts of stalwarts of the game like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav while the bowling department, especially the pace attack has relatively newer faces.

Apart from Bumrah and Siraj, Arshdeep has limited experience in the tricolour. The bowling reserves also include relatively two new pacers in Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal has made his way back into the Indian setup and the famous 'KulCha' is set to reunite once more. The Indian management has decided to go in with a spin-heavy attack with four spinners in the ranks - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

The most surprising omission however has been that of big-hitting finisher Rinku Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.