Watch: Rishabh Pant gifts Ravi Shastri his champagne bottle

Rishabh Pant gave a champagne bottle to Ravi Shastri after India's 2-1 ODI series victory in England.

In a hilarious incident after the ODI series decider in Manchester on Sunday (July 17), India's star performer Rishabh Pant gifted a champagne bottle to the team's ex head coach Ravi Shastri, who was busy doing broadcasting duties at the time.

As Shastri was giving his final thoughts on the play after India's impressive 2-1 series win for Sky Sports, Pant came near him and gave him the champagne bottle he had earned alongside his 'Player of the Match' award.

The funny incident was captured in a clip that is doing the rounds on Twitter ever since. In the clip, one can see how Rishabh Pant walked up to Shastri from the podium where Indians celebrated their series win. The two shared a warm handshake and hug before Pant took his champagne bottle and gave it to the former India all-rounder.

Ravi Shastri's champagne moment with Rishabh Pant

The moment Rishabh Pant gave the bottle to his former India head coach, one could see they shared a wonderful laugh about it as Shastri then grabbed the champagne and showed it to a large section of Indian fans soaking in the celebrations for the win.

They gave Shastri huge applause as he went on to show his fellow commentator Mark Butcher the champagne bottle that Pant had just given to him.

While the cricketer went back and joined his Indian teammates in celebrations, Shastri put the bottle down on a Sky Sports broadcasting machine present there for the after-game show and continued his duties like a thorough professional.



This was a moment that added to the joy for the Indian fans, who would savour India's first ODI series win in England in eight years and remember Rishabh Pant's finest innings in the 50-over format to date.

Playing one of the great ODI knocks in recent history, Pant walked in to bat with India 21 for 2 chasing a target of 260, a score that soon read 72 for 4. He struck an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls, featuring 16 fours and 2 sixes, to take his side through to a five-wicket victory.