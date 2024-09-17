‘Want him to play every match': Rohit Sharma backs under-fire India batter

He had missed a chunk of the England Test series earlier this year as well.

The Indian team is all geared up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from September 19.

Ahead of that, India's ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his backing for an under-fire India batter.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the series opener, Rohit Sharma displayed strong support for KL Rahul, who has been under scrutiny.

Rahul, who lost his spot in the T20I squad and also struggled in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, faces competition for his place in the Test team, especially with Rishabh Pant's return and Sarfaraz Khan's impressive performances in the series against England.

Rohit Sharma backs KL Rahul to come good

Additionally, Rahul had missed four home Tests against England earlier this year, following an appearance in the first match, due to a quadriceps injury. Despite this, Rohit highlighted Rahul's good performances prior to the injury and remains confident that he will perform well in future Tests.

ALSO READ: 'I really wish they take him...' - Former RCB star wants KKR bowler for Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown

Rohit was quoted as saying, "There are a handful of people in world cricket who had a smooth ride. Handful of cricketers had no issues all their life, it was all good. Everyone has an up and down career. The best thing to do is to understand yourself, understand expectations from yourself and what do you need to bring to table for the team. The kind of quality KL Rahul has, everybody knows about him. The message to him from our side was we want him to play all the game and bring the best out of him. It’s our duty as well to bring the best out of him,”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.