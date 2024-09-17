'I really wish they take him...' - Former RCB star wants KKR bowler for Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik named Harshit Rana when asked to name one player who has impressed him in the Duleep Trophy.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik seems extremely impressed with young KKR bowler Harshit Rana, and he has rich praise for the young Indian pacer by calling him one of the most skilled bowlers. The well-known cricket commentator feels that the 22-year-old cricketer should be on the flight to Australia for the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy showdown.

Karthik feels that the Delhi-born cricketer is a very talented fast bowler and can make a big difference for the Indian cricket team, who will be aiming to make the hat-trick against tough Aussies of winning the series.

"Harshit Rana. He’s got special skills; he’s got good backspin on the ball, kisses of the pitch; he’s a very talented fast bowler. I really wish they take him to Australia. I think he will make a difference there," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read: BCCI shuts door for star batter's return in Test team following Duleep Trophy debacle

Also Read: BCCI shuts door for star batter's return in Test team following Duleep Trophy debacle

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star felt that the young bowler could have also been picked up for the forthcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh but later acknowledged that the Men in Blue already have four pacers in the squad with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Yash Dayal, leaving no space for Harshit Rana in the 16-member squad.

“I am very satisfied (with the India squad). I just thought, could there be a chance for Harshit Rana? I thought he bowled very well; something very special about him, that’s all, but they (India) already have 4 medium pacers and good medium pacers, so well done, good team,” he added.

Also Read: Team India set to drop their key spinner for first Test match vs Bangladesh: Reports

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has picked up 19 wickets in the 13 matches he has played in the 2024 IPL edition for KKR to emerge as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the showpiece event. The 22-year-old cricketer earned his maiden cap in July when he was named in the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. The Delhi-born fast bowler further received his maiden ODI call during the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but there as well he didn't get the chance to make an appearance in any of the games.

Also Read: IND vs BAN Tests Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.