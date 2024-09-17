Team India set to drop their key spinner for first Test match vs Bangladesh: Reports

The Men in Blue will be looking to pick a five-man bowling attack, but the team combination remains a mystery.

The Men in Blue are set to be back in the cricketing action after a rare 43-day break as they will be locking horns against Bangladesh for the first Test match, which is slated to take place on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Rohit Sharma and his men will resume their campaign to reach the 2025 World Test Championship Final in what will kickstart a hectic Test edition for the Indian cricket team in which they will be playing 10 Test matches in the next four months with a home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand and a tour to Australia for the historic Border Gavaskar showdown.

The Men in Blue have already picked up their 16-member squad for the series opener in Chennai and have a big selection headache to pick the playing XI owing to in-form players in the side. While the batting unit somehow seems settled, there is a big debate between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan for the vacant middle-order spot.

However, it seems to be the bowling unit where captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir must make some tough choices. The Men in Blue will be looking to pick a five-man bowling attack, but the team combination remains a mystery. According to PTI reports, the hosts are set to pick up three spinners for the opening Test match in Chennai.

Kuldeep Yadav is set to get the nod in the Chennai Test; Axar Patel has to sit out: PTI Reports

Meanwhile, Rohit and Gambhir will have a tough choice to pick three spinners out of four with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. With the legendary stars, Ashwin and Jadeja are guaranteed spots, and Kuldeep and Axar are in a straight face-off with each other.

The PTI report further stated that Kuldeep Yadav is set to get the nod, which means that Axar Patel has to sit out in the opening Test match. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj form the two-man pace attack, leaving no space for either Aakash Deep or Yash Dayal.

