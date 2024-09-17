Watch: Pakistan batter throws helmet in frustration after being dismissed by Shadab Khan in Champions Cup

In the regular hustle and bustle of the cricketing events, one such nation that never fails to make headlines is none other than Pakistan.

In the regular hustle and bustle of the cricketing events, one such nation that never fails to make headlines is none other than Pakistan. In the same vein, Imam-ul-Haq was seen utterly frustrated and expelled his anger into his bat and helmet during the ongoing Pakistan One Day Cup.

It was the fifth game of the Pakistan One Day Cup; the Lake City Panthers won the toss and invited the Nurpur Panthers to bowl first in the game. After being opted to bat first in the game, the top order faltered as the top four batters struggled against the opposition's pace attack before the middle order and lower order helped the side post a decent total of 283 runs in the first innings of the game.

However, during the chase, the Lions lost Sajjad Ali Hashmi and Abdullah Shafique before star batter Imam-ul-Haq secured the 36-run stand with Omair Yousuf in the game. However, the middle-order batter held the fort from one end, and his teammates failed to convert the starts. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter succumbed to the setbacks and lost his calm in the dressing room.

Watch: Imam-ul-Haq blasted the bat out of frustration and threw his helmet before sitting on the chair



The southpaw has amassed 80 runs from 61 balls featuring five boundaries and two sixes; he rocked back and intended to cut a widish good-length delivery from star all-rounder Shadab Khan in the first ball of the 23rd over. Following the same, Imam got outside the edge to the wicketkeeper and had to walk back to the pavilion.

Shadab Khan was thrilled after scalping the big and crucial wicket while the camera caught Imam agitating in the dressing room. The Pakistani batter blasted the bat out of frustration and threw his helmet before sitting on the chair, devastated.

