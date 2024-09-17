[Watch] Pakistan batter messes up SKY-like catch in Champions Cup; gets trolled

A young Pakistan batter found himself at the center of social media hilarity after a failed attempt at catch in the ongoing Champions One Day Cup

In the regular hustle and bustle of the cricketing events, one such nation that never fails to make headlines is none other than Pakistan. In the same vein, Pakistan star Saim Ayub messes up like Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup 2024 final catch in the ongoing Champions One Day Cup 2024. A young Pakistan batter found himself at the center of social media hilarity after a failed attempt at catch in the ongoing Champions One Day Cup. Notably, India's T20I skipper SKY took a crucial catch of South African dangerous batter David Miller in the first delivery of the final over of the game to dismiss him.

The former number one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, grabbed the underpressure catch of in-form David Miller in the final over of the summit clash between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Aiden Markram-led Proteas. The 33-year-old's stunning catch put Team India on the verge of winning the showpiece event at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Watch: Saim Ayub's misfielding attempt to get the catch led to unending trolling on social media



In the same parallel, Panthers top-order batter Saim Ayub also tried to take the same catch as Dolphins batter Muhammad Akhlaq; however, he threw his hand out of the boundary wall during the third game of the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad. Interestingly, the wicketkeeper batter was dismissed after adding five more runs in the game.

However, Pakistan batter's Ayub's misfielding attempt to get the catch led to unending trolling on social media. This failed catch not only added to the tally of Ayub's unfortunate record but also sparked a wave of social media jibes and memes.

