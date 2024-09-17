BCCI shuts door for star batter's return in Test team following Duleep Trophy debacle

Team India's star cricketer Shreyas Iyer's Test career seems to be in jeopardy after a horrendous show in the 2024 Duleep Trophy.

Team India's star cricketer Shreyas Iyer's Test career seems to be in jeopardy after a horrendous show in the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The Men in Blue have a packed Test schedule with home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand and an Australia tour for the historic Border Gavaskar showdown in the next four months. Notably, the middle-order batter could have grabbed the eyeballs of the selectors with a good show in the Duleep Trophy 2024, but the right-handed batter was just able to muster 104 runs in the four innings. This poor performance in the Duleep Trophy 2024 has dented his chances of a comeback in the longest format of the game.

Iyer, after being dropped from the Indian cricket team earlier this year, midway through the match in the Test series against England at home, and a place in BCCI's central contract list, the 2024 Duleep Trophy did not offer the India D captain a shot at redemption with Bangladesh Test series gearing up.

Most likely he won’t go to Australia for his problems against the short ball: BCCI officials

While speaking to The Telegraph, a BCCI official, in the wake of the star batter's horrendous show in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, issued a harsh statement as he crushed his hope of marking his comeback in the Test team.

“At the moment, there’s no room for Shreyas to be in the Test team. Who will he replace? Besides, his shot selection has been a concern in Duleep, especially yesterday (Sunday),” pointed out a BCCI official, as quoted by the Telegraph.

The BCCI official further said that the 29-year-old cricketer is unlikely to be part of five matches of the Test series against Australia, which will kick off on November 22 in Perth.

"He needs to regain form. Most likely he won’t go to Australia for his problems against the short ball, but one can’t just ignore his runs at home," reports added further.

