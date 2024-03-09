"Can talk about him now": Rohit Sharma breaks silence on India youngster

Rohit had previously said "I don't want to talk too much about him" after winning the Rajkot Test.

India skipper Rohit Sharma marshalled his troops impeccably as the hosts outclassed England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala to win it comprehensively by an innings and 64 runs. In the process, Rohit Sharma and Co wrapped up the five-match Test series comfortably at 4-1.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma broke his silence on one specific youngster about whom he had refrained from speaking much when quizzed earlier.

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had stolen the limelight for his sensational display with the bat. And rightly so as he finished as the highest run-scorer and won the Player of the Series award. He amassed 701 runs in 5 Tests at an impressive average of 89.

Rohit Sharma lavishes praises on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Today, after the culmination of the series against the Three Lions, Rohit lavished praises on the young batting sensation.

. Admitting that it would be ‘amazing’ to be in Jaiswal’s position, Rohit said that he would have bigger challenges going forward. Rohit also revealed that Jaiswal is a ‘tough’ character and he loves challenges.

Rohit said, “Yes, I can talk about him now. He’s got a long way to go, amazing to be in this position. When a guy’s got talent like that who can put pressure on the bowlers from the word go, there will be lots of challenges going forward. He is a tough guy and loves the challenges, clearly superb series for him and likes to score big.”

