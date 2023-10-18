Reports: India's World Cup star gets traffic challan for overspeeding

India have made a tremendous start to their World Cup 2023 campaign, winning three games on the trot.

India have made a tremendous start to their World Cup 2023 campaign, winning three games on the trot. They are currently sitting at the top of the table and among the only two teams, along with New Zealand, not to suffer any defeat so far. They defeated Pakistan in their previous encounter by seven wickets to climb the ladder and sit in the first position.

As the tournament moves ahead, the games will come thick and fast for all the teams. Next up, India will take on Bangladesh in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Thursday (October 19). It will be the first match ever at this venue, so the buzz is obvious ahead of the game.

However, as the Men in Blue give the final touches to their preparation, the reports about one of the Indian players getting traffic challan have surfaced. If the reports are to be believed, the player is fined for driving his car very fast on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Hence, the traffic officers had to issue a challan in an overspeeding case.

The concerned player is none other than the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has got a traffic challan for overspeeding on the expressway. According to the sources, Rohit was moving to India’s next venue in Pune for the game against Bangladesh. During the same trip, he was fined by the authorities.

Rohit Sharma gets traffic challan for overspeeding

Rohit Sharma was reportedly travelling to Pune in his branded car, Lamborghini, and drove at speeds above 200 km/h and even reached up to 215 km/h. The careless driving on the expressway compelled the traffic authorities to issue a traffic challan to his car. Not one, but Rohit was issued as many as three challans for overspeeding.

One of the sources also expressed his concerns about Rohit Sharma’s reckless driving on such a crowded expressway and suggested that the Indian captain should only travel with the team bus with a police guard. His safety is undoubtedly the primary concern for everyone.

Rohit Sharma loves driving cars at a high speed. There have been several incidents confirming this fact. However, it’s unsafe to drive cars hastily in such a crowded area.

For now, Rohit Sharma has been handed three challans. There have been several shocking incidents regarding overspeeding in the past. Hopefully, the Indian skipper will be mindful from now on.

