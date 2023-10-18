India star ranks at the top for best fielding impact in 2023 ODI WC

The hosts have initiated a 'Gold Medal' prize in the dressing room for the best fielder in each match of the ongoing World Cup.

India's undefeated streak in the 2023 ODI World Cup has been duly recognized, with a veteran batter emerging as the player with the most significant impact on the field during the first 13 days of the tournament.

While Virat Kohli secured a total of three catches in three matches for India, a count slightly lower than the tournament leaders among non-wicket-keepers Matt Henry of New Zealand and the Australian David Warner—Kohli's influence on the field transcends mere statistics.

The dynamo from India ranks prominently in runs saved and pressure ratings across all teams in the event's first three matches. His impressive tally of 22.30 points propels him to the summit of overall fielding impact at the World Cup.

Kohli's closest contenders are the former England captain Joe Root (with four catches) and Warner (with five catches).

Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and India each boast two players within the star-studded top 10. Additionally, the tournament hosts have another contender just outside the top ranks with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th position.

India have started a gold medal award for best fielder in the dressing room

India are at a considerable advantage in the team ratings, supported by their 14 catches in the tournament thus far, complemented by 10 runs saved, 16 pressure-inducing actions, and four commendable throws.

Remarkably, India has been credited with only two dropped catches in the field during the opening three matches, with reigning champions England (with just one) being the only side to commit fewer errors.

The hosts have instituted a 'Gold Medal' accolade for the best fielder in each match of the tournament thus far, with Kohli clinching the award during India's impressive victory over the five-time World Cup champions Australia in their tournament opener.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur received the award during India's match against Afghanistan for his exceptional catch on the boundary, which played a pivotal role in dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Furthermore, experienced batter KL Rahul earned this distinction following their showdown with arch-rival Pakistan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rohit Sharma sharpens his bowling skills ahead of Bangladesh match

PLAYER RATING POINTS Virat Kohli (IND) 22.3 Joe Root (ENG) 21.73 David Warner (AUS) 21.32 Devon Conway (NZ) 15.54 Shadab Khan (PAK) 15.13 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 15 Rahmat Shah (AFG) 13.77 Mitchell Santner (NZ) 13.28 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 13.01 Ishan Kishan (IND) 13

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.