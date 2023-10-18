WATCH: Rohit Sharma sharpens his bowling skills ahead of Bangladesh match

During his early international career, Rohit Sharma was actively involved in bowling and has accumulated eight ODI wickets and one T20I wicket.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was observed practicing off-spin bowling during a brief stint in the nets prior to their 2023 ODI World Cup encounter against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

Rohit has been vocal about discontinuing his off-spin bowling due to a finger injury that posed a potential threat to his batting prowess. Nevertheless, the seasoned opener was seen delivering balls to Ravindra Jadeja in the nets, managing to prompt a misjudgment from the left-hander on a couple of occasions.

During his early international career, Rohit Sharma was actively involved in bowling and has accumulated eight ODI wickets and one T20I wicket. He has disclosed in numerous interviews that he initially embarked on his cricketing journey as an off-spinner, only for his childhood coach to recognize his superior potential as a batter.

Rohit Sharma has hinted at providing bowling support if needed

Despite boasting an IPL hat trick, fans have often wondered why Rohit didn't persist with honing his bowling skills. However, during the press conference announcing India's World Cup squad, Rohit hinted that he and Virat Kohli could provide some bowling support if the need arises.

Although it appears improbable that Rohit will take on the role of a bowler against Bangladesh, his practice sessions in the nets have kindled a glimmer of hope among fans.

This could potentially pave the way for Suryakumar Yadav to assume the role of a finisher, provided Rohit is confident in utilizing his off-spin abilities alongside Hardik Pandya as the fifth bowler when required.

