Rohit Sharma's heart-winning gesture for a police officer goes viral

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly among the best batters of the modern-day cricket. The amount of talent he possesses is superior to plenty of other batters around the world, making him a special player. When on the song, Rohit is unstoppable and can take apart any bowling attack in world cricket.

As brilliant a player as Rohit is, he is an even better human off the field. He is composed and always keeps the environment around him light and makes others comfortable. Numerous youngsters have praised him for easing their way into the team over the years.

Even as a captain, Rohit is known to be easy-going. He backs his players by providing them ample confidence, which eventually leads to consistent performances from those players and the team collectively. No wonder the youngsters want to play under him.

The likes of Rishabh Pant and Akash Madhwal have talked about how Rohit lets the youngsters enjoy their game without pressure on the field. Even to his fans, Rohit has been easily approachable. He makes sure not to hurt the sentiments of his fans.

Rohit Sharma’s beautiful gesture for a traffic police officer

A traffic police officer, Ranjeet Singh, from Indore, shared a heartwarming post on his Facebook account about Rohit Sharma. The post is about an autograph given to that police officer by the Indian captain. Ranjeet shares that when the team arrived in Indore last time, he asked for Rohit’s signature.

However, Ranjeet couldn’t get it due to being on duty. However, as India came to Indore again for the second T20I against Afghanistan, Rohit remembered the officer. He gave his autograph and a beautiful message to the team’s bus driver, asking him to give it to Ranjeet.

A Facebook post by a traffic police officer.



- Rohit Sharma is very humble. 👏 pic.twitter.com/G4XzmA0t89 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2024

Ranjeet eventually received the autograph and was obviously happy. He expressed his gratitude, thanking the captain and praising him highly. The post has been viral on the internet since evening.

It was indeed a heartwarming gesture by Rohit Sharma. While Rohit is known to forget a lot of things, he made sure to remember Ranjeet. Such gestures precisely make a player great, and Rohit has definitely earned a lot of respect from the public.

