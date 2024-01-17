"Been dismissed for 0 twice": Rohit Sharma's hilarious banter with umpire after 'leg-bye decision'

Batting first, India found themselves in a precarious situation after losing four wickets in five overs.

Rohit Sharma managed to avoid a duck for the third consecutive game against Afghanistan as India faced a challenging start in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 17). Opting to bat first in the third and final T20I with hopes of aggressive scoring, India found themselves in a precarious situation, losing four wickets within five overs.

The Indian captain successfully opened his account with the first delivery from Fareed Ahmad, where the ball took a thick edge off his bat down the leg side. However, umpire Virender Sharma deemed it a leg bye, a decision Rohit seemed dissatisfied with and later sought confirmation. The fifth ball of the first over also found a thick edge off the thigh pad for a four without making any contact with a bat.

Following the first over, Rohit checked the score and realized he hadn't scored in five balls. Expressing his discontent with the umpire's call on the initial leg byes, Rohit spoke with Virender Sharma, highlighting his concern about the ruling and his two previous ducks in the series.

Rohit Sharma's hilarious banter with umpire

"Arey Viru, pehle wala Thigh pad Diya tha kya? Itna bada bat laga hai. Ek toh idhar 2 zero ho gaya hain (Virender, was the first four was given leg byes? Delivery took a thick edge as I already have two ducks in this series)," Rohit was heard saying to umpire Virender Sharma.

Simultaneously, India faced setbacks as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli fell in quick succession during the third over bowled by Fareed Ahmad. In-form Shivam Dube also departed after contributing just one run, while Sanju Samson suffered a golden duck. After five overs, India found themselves struggling at 22 for 4, with Rohit and Rinku Singh at the crease.

