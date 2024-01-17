WATCH: Fan who touched Kohli's feet returns to hero's welcome

The fan received a hero's welcome from his friends after the local police released him from detention.

A fan breached security to hug Virat Kohli and touch his feet during the second T20I between India and Afghanistan in Indore. After breaching the security ring to reach Virat Kohli during the match at the Holkar Stadium, the individual received a warm reception from his friends upon his release from local police detention.

The fan, who gained widespread attention on social media for reaching Kohli during the match was swiftly escorted away by security personnel. However, not before sharing an embrace with his favorite cricketer, a globally revered figure and even touching his feet.

In a humble display, Virat Kohli later appealed to the security officials to treat the fan with kindness. A viral video captures the fan's friends honoring him with garlands, considering the incident an accomplishment.

Virat Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, made a return to the T20Is in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan after a gap of 14 months.

Virat Kohli eyes unique milestone

India have won the first two matches of the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The inconsequential third and final ODI of the series will be played on January 17.

However, Kohli has an unique record to look forward to in the dead-rubber fixture. Should Kohli score six runs in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday (January 17), he will become the first Indian ever to surpass the 12,000-run mark in the T20 format.

Currently standing at 11,994 runs in 375 matches, the former India skipper is on the brink of becoming the fourth batter globally to achieve this feat. Chris Gayle, the West Indies legend, holds the top position with 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches, followed by Shoaib Malik with 12,993 runs in 525 games and Kieron Pollard with 12,430 runs in 639 matches.

