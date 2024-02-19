'IPL mein dalta nahi hai' - Rohit Sharma's hilarious comment on Ravindra Jadeja caught on stump mic

Rohit Sharma was heard taking a hilarious dig at allrounder Ravindra Jadeja during the third Test at Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja bowled some no-balls during England's first innings.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his excellent sense of humour. In the past, he has been heard giving hilarious replies in the press conferences, but has been equally humorous at the ground as well.

During the 3rd Test between India and England, Rohit was heard taking a hilarious dig at his bowler Ravindra Jadeja. The incident happened during the 31st over of England's first innings when the visitors were comfortably placed at 186-2.

Jadeja was bowling no-balls repeatedly at that time while England were also scoring freely. During the over, Jadeja bowled another no-ball which forced Rohit to say, "IPL mein dalta nahi hai no-ball, idhar daal raha hai no-ball. Chal Jaddu aisa samajh T20 hai, no-ball allowed nahi hai."

4.



"Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne No Balls nahi dalta. T20 samajh ke bowling kar, Jaddu, No ball allowed nahi hai" pic.twitter.com/AosYJabVyi — Rugged_45 (@Magee_45) February 18, 2024

Rohit's comments were caught on stump mic and was circulated on social media as well. At a time, when Ben Duckett was scoring runs for fun and India were losing its grip on the game, Rohit Sharma's comments somehow lightened the mood among the players.

India's biggest Test win by runs

Despite being in an excellent position, England squandered the advantage and were bowled out for 319 in their first innings. India piled on a mammoth 430/4 in their second innings, setting England a target of 557 runs to win. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second double century in a row while Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan scored fifties.

In reply, England were bowled out for a meagre 122, with Mark Wood top-scoring for them with 33. India won the match by a massive margin of 434 runs, which is their biggest Test win in terms of runs. The next Test will start from February 23-27 at Ranchi.