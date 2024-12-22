‘Rohit Sharma needs…’ – Former India Cricketer Reveals How India Skipper Can Regain His Form in Ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit has faced difficulties in the current series, scoring only 19 runs across three innings, with an average of 6.33.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested that skipper Rohit Sharma should focus on spending more time at the crease to regain his form. Rohit has been struggling with the bat recently, facing difficulties against pace bowlers.

His lean patch continued through the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, where he failed to make an impact at the top of the order.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Rookie New Hire Slams 150* in Epic Run Chase of 383 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

A subsequent move to the middle order at number 6 during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy also proved unsuccessful. Rohit has faced difficulties in the current series, scoring only 19 runs across three innings, with an average of 6.33.

Bangar Suggests Rohit Sharma Bat at Number 3 to Strengthen India’s Lineup

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar emphasized that spending extended periods at the crease is crucial for any batter to rebuild confidence. He also recommended that if the team management wants to bolster their bowling lineup, they could consider moving Rohit to the number 3 position.

“That is a mantra for any batter. I feel he can do two things. One, can he come to bat at No. 3 because if we have to strengthen our bowling a little and add a little sharpness, he can definitely change his number,” Bangar told Star Sports.

According to Bangar, Rohit Sharma should prepare earlier while batting, as he appears to be getting late in his movements. This is evident from his failure to execute his favorite pull shot, which is typically a strong part of his game, signaling that he might not be in his best form.

“Apart from that, prepare yourself a little early. It seems like he is getting slightly late and he is also getting late because we saw his bat not going forward for his favorite pull shot. He generally doesn’t miss the pull shot. It’s a signal for every batter whether he is playing his best shot or not,” he observed.

Bangar Emphasizes Early Preparation for Rohit Sharma to Tackle Short Balls

Sanjay Bangar suggested that Rohit Sharma needs to stabilize earlier in his innings to get more time to position himself correctly and play his shots. He pointed out that while the Australian bowlers have targeted him with short balls, Rohit has missed many of them. Bangar emphasized that Rohit needs to find two or three shots that will help him regain his rhythm and confidence.

“If he stabilizes a little early, he will get a little time to take his foot forward, and then he can play his good shots. The Australians have bowled him short balls but he has missed many of them. Rohit Sharma needs two or three shots where he can get his rhythm and get a feel,” he said.

Also Read: 5 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Bangar also highlighted that batting is all about feeling comfortable at the crease. He explained that when a batter feels their legs are moving well and can play their shots, their lost confidence can return. This can happen during an innings, not necessarily in the nets, as feeling in form can be achieved in the middle of a match.

“Batting is a game of feel. If you feel your legs are moving properly and you are able to play your shots, suddenly you feel your lost confidence coming back. It can come in the middle of an innings as well. It’s not necessary that it has to come in the nets,” Bangar concluded.

The Indian lineup for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting on December 26th, will be intriguing. It will also be interesting to see at what number Rohit Sharma bats.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.