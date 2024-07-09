'Work wife' - Rohit Sharma pens an emotional note for Rahul Dravid on Instagram

Rohit Sharma has shared a heartwarming post to bid farewell to the Indian coach, Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended with the T20 World Cup 2024 conclusion. He wrote an elaborate post on his Instagram account to show his respect and pay gratitude for everything he did for Indian cricket during his role as a coach.

Rohit initially wrote he didn’t know how to express his feelings but later proceeded to describe all the qualities of Dravid, who did immensely well during his coaching days, which lasted two and a half years.

“I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I’m not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt. Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely." “You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time.”

Rahul Dravid led India successfully as head coach

Talking about his contributions to Indian cricket as a coach, Rahul Dravid did a terrific job of taking India to newer heights. Under his tenure, India emerged as one of the most formidable sides across formats, capable of beating any side with ease.

India reached the final World Test Championship and World Cup 2023 but failed to cross the final hurdle in both events. Still, they were one of the most consistent sides in the cycle, and even though they didn’t win the trophy, India stamped their authority.

Finally, the drought ended with India’s unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, where they defeated South Africa in the final and won an ICC trophy after 11 years. With this win, Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended after he revealed he won’t be re-applying for the role.

Rahul has left the team in a much better state, for he brought in players for different formats and fitted them perfectly in the setup. India’s sides across all formats are pretty much settled due to Dravid’s hard work behind the scenes, and Dravid should be proud of what he achieved as Indian coach; not many have been as wise as him in the coaching department.

