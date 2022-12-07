Rohit Sharma sent to hospital for x-rays after cut hand attempting a catch

The Indian captain injured his hand while attempting a catch in slip cordon during the second ODI in Dhaka against Bangladesh.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was sent for x-rays at a nearby hospital in Dhaka from the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 7) after receiving a cut on his left-hand following a drop catch.

The accident happened while Rohit went attempting what should've been the easiest of catches in slip cordon off Mohammed Siraj's bowling against Bangladesh's stand-in opener Anamul Haque.

Rohit Sharma went down to collect the catch at second slip but it fell out of his hand and hurt the side of his left hand, leading to a painful cut and a bruise.

The experienced cricketer than walked off the field in excruciating pain, while vice-captain KL Rahul was asked to take charge of the playing XI.

Rohit sent for x-rays with bruised hand

The update on Rohit Sharma going to a nearby medical facility to undergo some immediate and necessary scans on his injured hand was given via the commentary box, where one of the men behind the mic confirmed he is being monitored carefully at a hospital in Dhaka.

The news would be a concern for the selectors and the Indian team management as Rohit's presence as captain and opening batter holds key to India's chances while they strive to make a winning comeback in the ODI series, down 1-0 after Bangladesh's heroic come-from-behind victory in the first game.

Not only the ODIs, Rohit's injury would add to the tourists' worries ahead of the critical two-match Test series scheduled later on tour, part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rohit Sharma must be livid with himself to have gotten out injured from a fielding attempt which he would've succeeded at 9 out of 10 times after opener Haque tried to half-cut and tap an incoming ball from Siraj but ended up edging it to the slip cordon in the second over of the contest.

