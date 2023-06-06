As a precautionary measure, Rohit was promptly taken to the sidelines and received immediate attention from the team physiotherapist

In a recent development coming out of England, India skipper Rohit Sharma has sustained an injury to his left thumb during today's practice session (June 6). As a precautionary measure, Rohit was promptly taken to the sidelines and received immediate attention from the team physiotherapist, Kamalesh. The physiotherapist promptly applied a tape to Rohit's injured finger before he was escorted off the field.

Although the extent of the injury remains uncertain according to the latest reports, it could potentially impact Rohit's participation in the WTC final, which is scheduled to commence tomorrow, June 7 at the Kennington Oval.

India is already grappling with the absence of key players such as Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, all of whom are sidelined due to injuries. Another setback in the form of Rohit Sharma, the team's skipper, is something the Men in Blue cannot afford.

Regarding the WTC Final, the Australian team has announced their bowling lineup, with Scott Boland set to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the final match.

Rohit Sharma struck on the finger in the nets ahead of WTC final

Conversely, India has yet to disclose their playing XI, with both Rohit and Rahul Dravid maintaining relative silence on the matter of team selection. This will be Australia's first appearance in the WTC Final, while India has already participated in the inaugural edition against New Zealand in 2021.

ALSO READ: 'They'll be taking confidence' - De Villiers' surprise WTC final prediction

According to the latest media reports following the injury, it has been stated that Rohit is in good condition and will participate in the final against Australia on Wednesday.

India, who lost the last final in 2021 against New Zealand, will be desperate to win the game to get their hands on the title and can end their decade-long ICC trophy drought. Notably, India won their last game at this venue when they played in 2021 against England. It was Rohit Sharma, who hit a match-changing century and made 127 runs in the second innings, which helped India win. Rohit Sharma is currently struggling with his form, but he will look to deliver a captain’s performance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.