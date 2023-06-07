WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Unique Gesture to refer for DRS in WTC Final

In the 18th over, Labuschagne managed to hit Shardul Thakur for a four but the latter came close to dismissing him on the very next delivery.

India got off to a terrific start to the World Test Championship Final as Mohammed Shami bowled a maiden over to start the proceedings. It was then Mohammed Siraj, who drew first blood and got the crucial breakthrough when he returned for his second over to send Australian opener Usman Khawaja packing for a ten-ball duck.

The Australian batters were able to stabilize the innings after a shaky start. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne formed a crucial partnership, adding 69 runs for the second wicket. Their stand forced India to challenge two decisions, highlighting the intense competition between the teams. In the 18th over, Labuschagne managed to hit Shardul Thakur for a four but the latter came close to dismissing him on the very next delivery.

India and Australia eye to become the first team ever to secure all three ICC Titles

While India lost the review, it was skipper Rohit Sharma's unique way of indicating the DRS sign that caught everyone's attention. Rohit made a distinctive gesture, calling for the DRS without directly consulting the on-field umpire. A video of this incident quickly went viral as the India skipper cleverly signaled the DRS behind his back, without even facing the umpire.

Rohit Sharma is playing his 50th Test match for the Indian side and had the honor of leading the team in this landmark game, making the occasion even more special. The outcome of the WTC 2023 Final will undoubtedly be a historic moment as either India or Australia will become the first team ever to secure all three ICC Titles.

Both teams have previously triumphed in the ODI and T20I World Cups and adding the Test mace to their collection would be the ultimate achievement, completing the circle.

