South Africa name snubbed T20 World Cup 2024 player as captain for West Indies series

In a recent development coming in, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named the captain for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. The brief three-match T20O series from May 24-27 against the Caribbean side will serve as a preparatory ground ahead of the mega-event in June.

However, what's strange is that the player who will lead the side is not a part of the Proteas T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

With regular skipper Aiden Markram still busy in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Rassie van der Dussen has been bestowed with the captaincy reins.

Markram is currently plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and will need to stay for an extended period after the franchise qualified for the playoffs stage.

In the interim, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Gerald Coetzee, whose teams have been eliminated from contention will join the squad in the West Indies next week.

Rassie van der Dussen focus on helping young members after T20 World Cup 2024 snub

Speaking about the development, Proteas coach Rob Walter said,

“Rassie brings a wealth of experience. It is a relatively inexperienced group. He offers huge value given the T20 cricket he has been playing.”

Earlier this week, Van der Dussen expressed his disappointment regarding his exclusion from the World Cup.

However, he emphasized the significance of redirecting his attention towards supporting the younger members of the squad set to participate in three T20 Internationals in Kingston, Jamaica as they embark on their journey to the West Indies.

Rassie added, “Sharing my experiences from previous World Cups is something I want to do in the next two weeks. My primary role is to see what I can instil in them. If there is one moment, where they can recall something that I said and it helps them, my job is fulfilled.”

