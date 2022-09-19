SA20 Player Auction: LIVE Squads and Player List Updates for All Six teams for South Africa T20 League 2023

The SA20 league had its inaugural auction held in Cape Town for the tournament's imminent maiden season in January-February 2023.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) newly launched SA20 league will have its inaugural edition held across six cities in South Africa in January-February 2023. The tournament, which is CSA's latest and most ambitious attempt at establishing their own successful T20 league, is backed by IPL's billion-dollar corporate giants.

All six teams are purchased by the owners of IPL franchises and are based in different cricketing centres of the rainbow nation. MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have owned a stake in the tournament, which will rival in a similar window with the newly launched UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20) next year.

Before the caravan rolls on the field, these six teams entered an equally intense bidding war in Cape Town on Monday (September 19), with the tournament auction allowing them a chance to finalise their respective squads. The auction was supervised by CSA, with an R34 million-rand purse available to each SA20 franchise (over INR 15 crores).

The auction was televised and streamed live to cricket lovers in South Africa and the Indian subcontinent. Fans based in the rainbow nation could watch the SA20 auction live on their television sets via SuperSport and catch the live stream of the same on the tournament's official website www.SA20.co.za, as well as the SA20 YouTube channel and SA20 Facebook page.

In India, cricket lovers could see the auction live on television and digital streaming platforms across various platforms, with leading broadcasters JioTV, Viacom18 and Sony Entertainment India owning the rights for the same.

Teams were allowed a maximum of five pre-auctioning signings for the league's inaugural season, despite which a whopping 533 players went under the hammer at the SA20 auction in Cape Town. Teams had to fulfil 17-member rosters for the tournament, with the league permitting a maximum of seven overseas stars in each squad.

The players were divided into three base prize categories. The highest earning cricketers fetched minimum sums of Rand 1,750,000, followed by those with Rand 1,700,000 and Rand 850,000, respectively. Here is how the squads are staked up after the keenly followed bidding war.

SA20 Player Auction: All squads for the first-ever South Africa T20 league so far

MI Cape Town

Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde

Durban Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj

Johannesburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton

Paarl Royals

David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas

Pretoria Capitals

Anrich Nortje, Miguel Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala