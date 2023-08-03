SA20 inaugural winners Capitals enter auction with biggest purse; Check full list of retained players
In the upcoming SA20 auction, six teams will have the opportunity to select fifteen players each, in addition to their obligatory pick of a new Rookie player. The list of pre-signed and retained players has already been announced by SA20 ahead of the second season.
Among the teams, Pretoria Capitals (4) have the most vacant spots to fill through the auction, excluding their Rookie player. On the other hand, MI Cape Town and Jo'burg Super Kings have three auction picks each. Paarl Royals and the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have two auction picks available, while Durban Super Giants have only one auction spot to fill, apart from their Rookie player.
The maximum allowed squad strength is 19 players, with a mandatory minimum of 10 South African players and a maximum of seven overseas players, along with a South African Rookie player.
For the second season, each team's salary purse has been increased to R39.1 million, which is R5.1 million more than the previous season. The previous season's runners-up, Capitals (R9.737 million), will have the most substantial budget heading into the auction, scheduled for September 27 in Johannesburg. The Royals, with R8.865 million in their purse, are also expected to be quite active at the auction. Meanwhile, Jo'burg Super Kings have R6.1 million remaining in their purse, and MI will enter the auction with a purse of R5.05 million. The Sunrisers (R1.865 million) and Super Giants (R1.675 million) have the least budget available among all teams.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Shaheen Afridi makes big statement for Asia Cup and World Cup after fiery spell in The Hundred
Full list of retained players ahead of the auction:
Durban’s Supergiants (Remaining Purse R1.675 million)
Prenelan Subrayen, Quinton de Kock (C), Naveen ul Haq, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul, Kyle Abbott, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dilshan Madushanka, Jon-Jon Smuts, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala
Slots to be filled: 3
Joburg Super Kings (Remaining Purse (R6.1 million)
Gerald Coetzee, Faf du Plessis (C), Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Leus Du Ploy, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds
Slots to be filled: 5
MI Cape Town (Purse available: R5.05 million)
Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (C), Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Rassie van der Dussen, Delanto Potgieter, Ryan Rickleton, George Linde, Beauran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer (Wildcard)
Slots to be filled: 4
Paarl Royals (Purse available: R8.865 million)
Kwena Maphaka, David Miller (C), Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungisani Ngidi, Jason Roy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones
Slots to be filled: 4
Pretoria Capitals (Purse available: R9.737 million)
Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wayne Parnell (C), Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch
Slots to be filled: 6
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Purse available: R1.865 million)
Ottniel Baartman, Aiden Markram (C), Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Simon Harmer, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton (Wildcard)
Slots to be filled: 4
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.