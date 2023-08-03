SA20 inaugural winners Capitals enter auction with biggest purse; Check full list of retained players

For the second season, each team's salary purse has been increased to R39.1 million, which is R5.1 million more than the previous season

In the upcoming SA20 auction, six teams will have the opportunity to select fifteen players each, in addition to their obligatory pick of a new Rookie player. The list of pre-signed and retained players has already been announced by SA20 ahead of the second season.

Among the teams, Pretoria Capitals (4) have the most vacant spots to fill through the auction, excluding their Rookie player. On the other hand, MI Cape Town and Jo'burg Super Kings have three auction picks each. Paarl Royals and the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have two auction picks available, while Durban Super Giants have only one auction spot to fill, apart from their Rookie player.

The maximum allowed squad strength is 19 players, with a mandatory minimum of 10 South African players and a maximum of seven overseas players, along with a South African Rookie player.

For the second season, each team's salary purse has been increased to R39.1 million, which is R5.1 million more than the previous season. The previous season's runners-up, Capitals (R9.737 million), will have the most substantial budget heading into the auction, scheduled for September 27 in Johannesburg. The Royals, with R8.865 million in their purse, are also expected to be quite active at the auction. Meanwhile, Jo'burg Super Kings have R6.1 million remaining in their purse, and MI will enter the auction with a purse of R5.05 million. The Sunrisers (R1.865 million) and Super Giants (R1.675 million) have the least budget available among all teams.

Full list of retained players ahead of the auction: