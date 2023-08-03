WATCH: Shaheen Afridi makes big statement for Asia Cup and World Cup after fiery spell in The Hundred

Shaheen Afridi has delivered a formidable warning ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and the 2023 ODI World Cup with a remarkable display in The Hundred tournament. Representing the Welsh Fire squad in his first-ever stint in The Hundred, the 23-year-old left-arm pacer made an immediate impact.

During a rain-marred match that was reduced to a 40-ball per side affair, Welsh Fire managed to post 94/3. However, it was Shaheen Afridi's outstanding bowling that stole the spotlight. He struck with deadly precision, dismissing two Manchester Originals batters in successive deliveries and left them reeling at 0/2.

The first wicket came when he expertly trapped Phil Salt in front of the stumps, securing an LBW dismissal. On the very next delivery, Laurie Evans suffered the same fate and departed for a golden duck. Shaheen Afridi's raw pace and impeccable line and length have made him a force to be reckoned with, often unsettling opponents early in the game.

Shaheen Afridi is currently in red-hot form

In a span of 10 balls, Shaheen conceded only 24 runs while claiming two crucial wickets. His outstanding performance comes just ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled for September 2 in Kandy. The two teams are likely to meet again in the continental showpiece event on September 10.



Having previously impressed in the Vitality Blast 2023, where he picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.81, Shaheen Afridi's form and rhythm make him a formidable adversary. India will need to be cautious of the dangerous pacer who had rattled their top-order and played a significant role in guiding his team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 held in Dubai.

