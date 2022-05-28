Sachin Tendulkar explains how Prasidh Krishna set Virat Kohli up

Sachin Tendulkar was in all praise for Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy, who bagged three wickets each to set up Rajasthan Royals’ seven-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Tendulkar analysed Krishna’s opening burst, explaining how the right-arm quick set it up to dismiss Virat Kohli early.

The Rajasthan Royals put on an all-round show against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 second qualifier on Friday, to romp through to the final.

Jos Buttler scored a scintillating 60-ball 106* to hunt down the 158-run target with seven wickets and 1.5 overs to spare, but the platform had been laid earlier by the bowlers.

RR managed to restrict RCB to 157/8, with Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) leading the way. Krishna dismissed Virat Kohli for 7 in just the second over of the innings, inducing an outside edge with a sharp away going short delivery outside the off-stump.

The preceding two balls had come in. leading to the batter’s indecision, and the sequence was perfectly explained by former great Sachin Tendulkar.

“When the ball is moving only one way, it is easy to leave deliveries,” Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel. “However, one of the balls came back in and hit Virat on the thigh. Batters then think, ‘I can’t leave balls’. Prasidh’s follow-up delivery (wicket ball) was very good. Virat was beaten by the bounce. and the ball moved away off the wicket. That was a fantastic delivery.”

Tendulkar also acknowledged left-arm quick McCoy for his brilliance at the death, adding the 157 was a below par score.

“Along with Prasidh, McCoy was the key bowler,” he remarked. “Both kept Bangalore under pressure. Prasidh dismissed Karthik, who had been batting very well down the order with a good strike rate, and followed it up with a brilliant delivery to Hasaranga. 157 wasn’t a good total at all on this surface.”

Tendulkar was highly impressed with Rajat Patidar, who backed up his magnificent 112* in the Eliminator with a 42-ball 58 on Friday.

“Where there is pace and bounce on the wicket, it is not easy for batters to adjust, but Patidar did quite well. The two cover drives he hit off Prasidh, his position was excellent. I liked his calm and controlled approach during his innings,” said the IPL 2010 Orange Cap holder.

RR will take on the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.



