England 'U-turn': Sam Curran says he would appeal obstructing the field in T20 WC

England all-rounder Sam Curran said that he would appeal if a batter obstructed the field at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, contrary to what transpired in the first Australia vs England T20I recently.

"In those big moments, it could be a wicket that wins you the game or loses the game."

The first T20I between Australia and England in Perth on Sunday, October 9, was studded with brilliant strokemaking, with 408 runs being scored across the two innings. However, it was a moment from the thrilling climax that has been the subject of debates and discussions since the game’s tight finish.

With 39 required off 22, Matthew Wade, Australia’s designated finisher, top-edged one from Mark Wood, and visibly blocked the bowler as he headed for attempting a catch. England were denied what looked like a definite wicket, and the visitors didn’t bother appealing for obstructing the field against Wade.

After his side eventually registered an eight-wicket win, England skipper Jos Buttler had an interesting take as to whether he would go ahead in an appeal in a World Cup game.

"I was asked if I wanted to appeal, and I thought, 'We're here for a long time in Australia. It would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip’," Buttler had said.

'Just get on with the game'



England skipper Jos Buttler had no interest in stirring controversy in the first T20 after Matt Wade and Mark Wood collided #AUSvENG | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/GIhpOj6R2o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, all-rounder Sam Curran shared his views on the incident.

"Maybe in a World Cup game…it might have been a bit different," Curran told reporters in Canberra ahead of the second T20I. "It's a great little bit of niggle starting a series against Australia, there's always that competitive edge.

"When you play a game versus Australia and at a World Cup for instance, your competitive edge will be out there and there will be wanting to win at all costs. In the moment, you'd hope they take it upstairs and the best decision is made because Woody bowled a nice ball there and he probably deserved a wicket and he's kind of got a little bit in the way

"Probably the right thing in the end was what Jos said, we'll be here for a long time…it's a bit of fun, but maybe it'll be a bit different further down the line."

Curran further suggested that the decision in such an event could be taken by the umpires alone, while not relying on whether a team appeals or not.

"As players, you're watching the ball go up and we're looking at that rather than maybe the actual movements of the players involved," he said. "Maybe that's the easiest way, just go straight to the third umpire, it's probably tough for the umpires in the field because they're probably watching the ball as well.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen too often, [but] in those big moments, it could be a wicket that wins you the game or loses the game as well so maybe that's the best way."

The second and third T20Is will be played in Canberra on Wednesday (October 14) and Friday (October 16) respectively.