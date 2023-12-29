Former DC star convicted in rape case by district court

The alleged victim, claiming to be a minor, had sought a 10 to 12-year sentence for the cricketer.

The Kathmandu District Court on Friday (December 29) convicted former Nepal and Delhi Capitals player of rape. A single bench of judge Shishir Raj Dhakal passed the order following the conclusion of the final hearings that started on Sunday.The court, however, concluded that the girl was not a minor at the time of the rape.

The next hearing will determine the jail term for the senior member of the national team.

Sandeep Lamichhane is currently out on bail. On January 12, the Patan High Court ordered the release of the cricketer. Responding to a review petition filed by Lamichhane, a joint bench of judges Dhruva Raj Nanda and Ramesh Dahal ordered Lamichhane's release on a bail bond of Rs2 million with conditions.

The Kathmandu District Court on November 4, 2022, had passed the order to send Lamichhane to the Sundhara-based central jail after a detention hearing. Lamichhane had moved the high court challenging the order.

District attorney demands compensation from Sandeep Lamichhane

The Kathmandu District Attorney’s Office filed a case against Lamichhane accusing him of raping a 17-year-old girl on August 21. He has been charged under Section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074.

The girl had filed a case against the 22-year-old cricketer on September 6 at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Gaushala.

Lamichhane was in Trinidad & Tobago to play in the Caribbean Premier League. Nepal Police arrested him on October 6 from Tribhuvan International Airport.

ALSO READ: 'Aaah Cool": Pat Cummins gives a cold reply to 'Pakistan played better' statement after MCG win

Through the chargesheet, the district attorney had demanded compensation from Lamichhane for the victim’s alleged physical and mental torture. After the charge sheet was filed, Lamichhane’s bank account and property were frozen.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.