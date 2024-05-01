'I am a victim of conspiracy' - Former IPL player lashes out on social media after T20 World Cup 2024 omission

As the T20 World Cup 2024 squads are coming out, some surprises in every team have caught the attention of experts and fans.

The talks around the omission of a few players and a few selections of fringe or new players have been aplenty, and they will continue for the next few days.

Amidst all the chaos, Nepal have announced their set of players taking the flight to the West Indies and the USA for the event. One of the notable exclusions is Sandeep Lamichhane, who was charged and sentenced to eight years in jail for raping an 18-year-old by Kathmandu court earlier in the year.

Sandeep was also fined Rs 300,000 and asked to pay a compensation of Rs 200,000 to the victim for committing such a heinous crime. Following the judgement passed by the court, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended Lamichhane from getting involved in any domestic or international curriculum immediately.

Since then, he has not been engaged in any cricketing action, with his last outing coming on December 29 2023, where he took three wickets in a T20 game. Consequently, Lamichhane hasn’t been included in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, either.

Sandeep Lamichhane lashes out on social media after T20 World Cup 2024 omission

Following the announcement of the squad of Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane took to his social media to give a message to the public. Lamichhane wrote he had been a victim of conspiracy and time would tell the truth.

“I refrained myself from long to post. I have no doubt that I am a victim of conspiracy. May God bless them all who played their roles in this conspiracy. I leave everything up to God. Time will tell the truth unless revealed.”

Sandeep is already found guilty of rape, but he feels someone has done it deliberately to tarnish his image. Earlier, he also posted an emoji in a cryptic way to show his innocence.

While his absence has depleted the quality of Nepal’s squad, there is no place for someone accused of such a crime. Expect Lamichhane to stay out of action for an extended period.

