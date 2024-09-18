'He'll change his ways' - Former India opener opens up on Gautam Gambhir as head coach

New India coach Gautam Gambhir will face a daunting challenge as the Indian team gears up for a long Test schedule ahead.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is slated to play a staggering 10 consecutive Test matches, starting with a two-game India vs Bangladesh series tomorrow (September 19). This will be followed by a three-match series against New Zealand before the Men in Blue travels to Down Under for the highly-anticipated five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

The upcoming timeline will definitely test Gambhir's mettle at the helm, especially with the former India opener not having experience of coaching a Test side previously.

Echoing on the same lines, a former India cricketer has expressed confidence and opined that Gambhir will 'change his way' to adapt better to the needs of the game.

Sanjay Manjrekar opens up on Gautam Gambhir as head coach

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, cricketer-turned-expert Sanjay Manjrekar said,

"I have known Gambhir for the last 4 years. He is someone that reads the game very well and is someone who can be clinical with Indian cricket and not too emotional. I have always believed that the coach is as good as the team. Indian cricket is in a great state, and hope that continues. What we see of Gambhir is a persona on TV and I think when he is in the dressing room somewhere he will change his way, think differently."

Manjrekar also highlighted that India's playing XI will reveal what sort of rapport exists between Gambhir and Rohit at present.

Referring to the examples of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, as well as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Manjrekar emphasized the importance of the chemistry between a captain and coach in shaping successful teams.

