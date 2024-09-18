'End to all the masala': Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir open up on their on-field altercations

Gambhir and Kohli had been at loggerheads since the early IPL days.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped a special video on their social media channels where current coach Gautam Gambhir and former skipper Virat Kohli got candid in a conversation.

In an engaging chat ahead of the upcoming India vs Bangladesh series, the duo put an end to the long-standing ‘masala’ surrounding their rumoured tension. Kohli's and Gambhir's relationship is no secret to world cricket.

Gambhir and Kohli had been at loggerheads, especially since their infamous clash during IPL 2013 in a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and then most recently, during IPL 2023 when Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as team mentor.

However, the duo buried the hatchet last season during IPL 2024 with a hug.

The two have set aside their past disagreements, and a perfect illustration of this is BCCI's viral social media post, which attracted over 15,000 views within just 30 minutes of being posted online.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir open up on their on-field altercations

Echoing on the same lines, Gambhir was quick to highlight that Kohli is more frequent with his on-field altercations and responded with a lighthearted jibe:

"You had more altercations than I have. You can answer that question better than I can."

This humorous back-and-forth demonstrated the ease between the two cricketers, who have often been portrayed for having a tense relationship between one another.

Kohli, embracing the banter, reflected and said, "I am looking for someone who agrees with my opinion. I am not saying that it's wrong. I am looking for someone to say, 'Yes, this is the right way.'" In a more serious tone, he added, "We've come a long way, and we're putting an end to all the masala and all the spice," signaling the end of years of speculation and media-driven narratives about their so-called rivalry.

