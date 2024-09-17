'Let them have fun' - Rohit Sharma with another hilarious quote to warn high-flying Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best again during his latest pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best again during his latest pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. While being witty with his choice of words, Rohit gave a stern warning to Bangladesh, who are flying high on the back of a historic series win in Pakistan a few weeks back.

Citing the example of England, who also had more words to say than churning out performances, the Indian captain exclaimed every team wants to beat India. However, India are focused on their own performances rather than thinking about the opposition.

“Sab team ko India ko harana hai. India ko harane mein maza aata hai. Maze lene do unko (Everyone wants to beat India. They get a kick out of beating India. Let them have fun). Our job is to try and win and not to think about what the opposition is thinking about us. When England came here, a lot was said in press conferences and stuff, but we didn't focus on that. How we win games and get closer to positive results was important for us. And that will be our main target yet again and not think about the team we are playing against.”

Rohit Sharma being Rohit Sharma in Press Conference 😆🤌 pic.twitter.com/Rckq4bTMHF — Kuljot⁴⁵ (@Ro45Kuljot) September 17, 2024

Rohit’s comments come after Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his confidence in his team, stating his team will be playing to win both games. Many teams have come here in a bid to succeed, but the eventual results have always been in India’s favour, who are the hardest team to beat at home.

India start a Test carnival with the Bangladesh series

The Bangladesh series will mark the start of the Test carnival for India, who will play as many as ten Test matches in the coming months. After facing Bangladesh in a two-match Test rubber, the Indian team will lock horns against New Zealand in three Test matches.

The main focus will be winning both home series and taking confidence in Australia. They have a fabulous record in Australia, winning the last two Test series down under.

Further, India’s spot in the World Test Championship final is unconfirmed. Hence, they will need to win a few more matches to seal their position in the final for a third consecutive time.

The two-match Test series against Bangladesh starts the day after tomorrow on Thursday (September 19) in Chennai. After the first game in Chennai, the caravan will move to Kanpur for the second and final Test of the series.

