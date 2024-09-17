[WATCH] Rishabh Pant flaunts his acrobatic skills; does backflip during Duleep Trophy

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is arguably one of the most acrobatic athletes in their ranks. The dynamic left-hander gave a display of his agility during a Duleep Trophy fixture as he performed a back flip, with the crowd cheering him in the background for the same.

The OG Flip is back !!

Crowds gave a huge cheer as Rishabh Pant showcased his aerobatic skills during Duleep Trophy.#RishabhPant #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/WPjfmz6pX2 — Naman (@Naman__17_) September 17, 2024

The 26-year-old featured in just one match of the Duleep Trophy but played a crucial part in India B's win over India A, delivering a rapid half-century.

The left-hander is now poised for a return to the Indian Test squad after making his comeback from his horrific car accident for India earlier this year in June, during their successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and USA.

Rishabh Pant's last Test appearance was in 2022

The opening Bangladesh Test, beginning in Chennai on September 19 will be the first for India this season. The teams will head to Kanpur for the second Test, followed by a three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma and his squad are set to host New Zealand for three additional Tests before embarking on their tour to Australia for a highly anticipated five-Test series.

The Australia series is scheduled to kick off on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium, with subsequent matches taking place in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Notably, Rishabh Pant's last Test outing was against Bangladesh in December 2022, during India's two-match series on foreign soil. In India's opening innings, Pant delivered an impressive performance, falling just short of a century with a 93-run contribution. India secured a three-wicket win in that match, sealing the series 2-0.

