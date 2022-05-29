Fans furious after Sanju Samson 'throws wicket away' in IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans

Sanju Samson failed to live upto rising expectations with another insufficient effort on the night of the final.

Walking in at No.3, Sanju Samson once again tried to force the issue but finished with an 11-ball 14 for Royals.

Sanju Samson failed to stamp his authority in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday (May 29), with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper and top-order aggressor finishing with an insipid 14 off 11 in the summit clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Given it was the night of the final, Samson was expected to produce the goods for the Royals and respond well to some of his naysayers after his axing from the Indian T20I side. But the elegant right-hander failed to live up to the expectations with a rather indifferent effort in front of a jam-packed crowd in Ahmedabad.

Samson started off with a risky slice that went for a boundary over the in-field, but failed to kick on and play a substantial knock that may have helped RR achieve the long-awaited glory.

It was Sanju Samson's second successive failure in the playoffs stage after he could muster only 23 off 21 in the Qualifier 2 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Samson Samson faces fans' wrath after poor dismissal in IPL 2022 final

What would've added to the scrutiny and the criticism on Sanju Samson is the poor stroke he got out with. The right-hand batter tried to fetch a short-ball outside the off-stump from opposition counterpart Hardik Pandya for a boundary through mid-wicket. But his miscued pull shot looped up in the air to be caught by the fielder behind square on the off-side.

Given this is a critical stage in his career, as he strives for greater understanding, respect and recognition for his role as a middle-order aggressor in T20Is for India, the dismissal and the overall knock left a bitter taste in the mouth for even Samson's die-hard supporters.

Here is how fans reacted to Sanju Samson's effort in IPL 2022 final:

Sanju Samson never disappoint us



- First Bad decision in toss

- Low score inning — Saiyaara ✨ (@BeingKushSharma) May 29, 2022