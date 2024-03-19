Two new India stars get late inclusion in BCCI Central Contracts

The duo has been handed a Grade C contract which will see them receive an annual retainer fee of INR 1 crore.

In a recent development, two new India stars have been inducted into the BCCI Central Contracts List for the current season. The duo has been handed a Grade C contract which will see them receive an annual retainer fee of INR 1 crore.

The development comes following BCCI's Apex Council meeting last night (March 18) after both players have now fulfilled the minimum criteria of playing three Tests in a season.

Having made their debuts in the recently concluded five-Test series against England, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel matched the criteria after making an appearance in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, earlier this month.

With few key players out due to injuries or personal reasons, India saw a record number of five debutants in the series. However, Sarfaraz and Jurel were among the ones who looked the most promising.

Sarfara Dhruv Jurel impressed on debut

Batting sensation Sarfaraz Khan justified his selection by smashing three half-centuries in three matches against England. On the other hand, Jurel registered a series-winning knock of 90 runs in the fourth Test in Ranchi, helping India overcome a first-innings deficit to script a five-wicket win and subsequently claim the series with a match left.

Not only that, his glovework behind the stumps also saw him draw parallels with MS Dhoni.

While the young duo managed to land their maiden contracts from BCCI, two other stars faced the axe.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan were excluded from the recent list due to their negligence in playing domestic cricket.

However, the BCCI maintained that they will be eligible for selection, given they get back to playing domestic cricket and put up consistent performances.

