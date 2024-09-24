Talented India batter to be released for 2nd Bangladesh Test without getting chance

He is now expected to play in the Irani Cup.

In a recent development coming in, a talented young India batter is set to be released from the squad ahead of the second Bangladesh Test, slated to start on September 27.

Notably, India leads the two-match series 1-0 after a convincing win in the series opener.

However, 26-year-old Sarfaraz Khan in all likelihood not be a part of the decisive India vs Bangladesh Test match and will join reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the Irani Cup fixture against Rest of India.

It is understood that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is likely to put in a request to let Sarfaraz play Irani Cup if he is not part of the playing XI in Kanpur.

Irani Trophy match will start on October 1 in Kanpur, not far away from the second Test venue which will also be played in the same city.

A BCCI source told PTI, "Look, Sarfaraz is the only specialist middle-order batter in the squad. Dhruv Jurel is a keeper-batsman and Axar Patel is an all-rounder. What if there is a need for a concussion substitute? But yes, the Irani Cup starts on October 1 and travelling from Kanpur to Lucknow even on September 30 won't be a big deal if the Test match ends early."

BCCI on same page to release Sarfaraz Khan

On the other hand, a TOI report also claims that India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar also wants Sarfaraz to be released from the Team India squad to allow him to play in the Irani Cup, barring a last-minute injury at the nets or fitness concerns to any of the main batters in the Indian team.

Earlier, despite being named in the India squad, Sarfaraz played in the second round of Duleep Trophy and joined the national camp late after the conclusion of domestic game. The dynamic middle-order batter however did not get a chance to feature in the playing XI

