Sarfaraz Khan's brother scores his maiden first-class century in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Musheer Khan had a brilliant U19 World Cup in South Africa and has carried that form in the Ranji Trophy.

The last few days have been like a dream for Khan family. After Sarfaraz Khan made his international debut at Rajkot and scored two half-centuries, it was time for his brother Musheer Khan to make his family proud. On Friday (23 February) against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, Musheer smashed his maiden first-class hundred to mark his arrival at this level.

The 18-year-old allrounder was not initially part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad. But he was selected after Shivam Dube was ruled out of the quarter-final due to a side strain. The hundred came at a knockout game of the biggest domestic first-class competition of the country, which speaks volumes of Musheer’s temperament.

Musheer came in to bat at a pivotal No. 3 spot after Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani had given Mumbai a decent start. But things started going downhill for Mumbai and they started losing wickets in clusters. Even captain Ajinkya Rahane got out cheaply for just 3 runs, which continued his poor run this season.

Musheer Khan scores his maiden first-class hundred

First FC hundred for Musheer Khan 🔥



He has smashed an important century for Mumbai in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 👏#MusheerKhan #SarfarazKhan #Mumbai #RanjiTrophy #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PictVBTqSI — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 23, 2024

But Musheer Khan held one end and went on to score a composed hundred off 179 balls. His knock had plenty of patience and rescued Mumbai in a knockout game. He played the sweep shot to great effect. On a pitch where many seasoned batters struggled, Musheer looked at ease and took Mumbai to a comfortable score at stumps.

Mumbai finished 248-5 at stumps on Day 1 against Baroda with Musheer Khan unbeaten on 128 from 216 balls. Musheer is not the only India U19 player in this match. Other India U19 stars Raj Limbani and Priyanshu Moliya are part of Baroda’s playing XI.

Musheer Khan was the second highest run-getter of the U19 World Cup 2024, just behind his captain Uday Saharan. Musheer scored 360 runs in 7 matches at an average of 60. He also went on to pick up 7 wickets with his left-arm spin.