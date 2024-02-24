Sarfaraz Khan's advise to brother Musheer Khan before his Ranji Trophy quarter-final hundred

Musheer Khan scored his maiden first-class hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda.

Just a few days after Sarfaraz Khan made his international debut, his brother Musheer Khan was at action during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final fixture against Baroda. In a crunch game where his side was struggling at 90-4, Mumbai were rescued by the young Musheer’s unbeaten 128 on Day 1.

Musheer reached his hundred with a single to square leg. His knock involved plenty of patience as he relied on playing grounded shots rather than playing the lofted ones. He hit 10 fours during his knock, without hitting a six. Recently at Under-19 World Cup, the teenager had hit 8 sixes which were the most by an Indian in the competition.

Despite playing white-ball cricket for almost a month in the Under-19 World Cup, Musheer had no problems in adapting to the longer version of the game. After the day’s play, Musheer revealed his preparation for red-ball cricket.

“Our father has always prepared us for the red ball. We keep preparing with that and after returning from the Under-19 World Cup I had a few sessions with the red ball. So, I was prepared for this," Musheer said after the day's play at Bandra Kurla Complex Ground, Mumbai.

Sarfaraz Khan’s advise to Musheer before his maiden Ranji Trophy century

When Musheer returned from the Under-19 World Cup, his brother Sarfaraz Khan advised him to be grounded as the real cricket begins now. He advised his little brother to stay at the wicket and runs will automatically come.

“Bhai just said acha kiya hain ab tak par real cricket ab shuru hone wala hai. Taiyaar hona uske liye. (You have played well till now but the real cricket begins now. Be ready for it,” Musheer said.

Musheer Khan’s valuable knock enabled Mumbai to finish at 248-5 at stumps on Day 1. He wasn’t originally part of Mumbai’s squad but was selected after Shivam Dube was ruled out due to side strain. Several high-profile players like Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur are also part of Mumbai’s playing XI.

Musheer was the second highest run-getter in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup, where India finished as runners-up. He is also handy with his left-arm spin bowling. His elder brother Sarfaraz Khan made his debut against England at Rajkot recently and scored two half-centuries.